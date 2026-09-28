9 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Nivin Pauly starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to Karthi’s Sardar 2 and #Love

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you're wondering whether there's a new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Cast: Nivin Pauly , Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran

, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran Director: Girish AD

Girish AD Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and reunites with Justin, the older man she fell in love with before leaving. Their shared passion for music had brought them together, but their relationship gets forced apart by family opposition and their significant age difference.

When Ashley returns for Justin’s brother’s wedding, they realise that neither has moved on. Despite continued resistance from her family, whether Ashley and Justin reconcile and decide to build a life together is explored in the film.

2. Least Eligible Bachelor

Cast: Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar

Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Aishwarya Holakkal, Jeevan Kumar Director: Babu Degala

Babu Degala Genre: Comedy Drama Series

Comedy Drama Series Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: ETVWin

ETVWin Streaming Date: September 30, 2026

Least Eligible Bachelor follows a middle-class young man facing heavy pressure from his family and society to get married. Because of his unique personality and circumstances, he is considered the "least eligible" bachelor. What happens to his life and relationships is narrated in the show.

3. Romanchakam

Cast: Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye

Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Upendra Limaye Director: Venu Gopal Reddy

Venu Gopal Reddy Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Romanchakam follows Anvesh, an engineering graduate who launches a dating app to prove his entrepreneurial skills. Ironically, while helping strangers find love, he struggles to win over the woman he loves, who repeatedly rejects and blocks him. As his startup collapses and financial troubles mount, he finds himself caught in a series of misadventures and unexpected trouble.

4. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida

Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Hiro Shimono, Takahiro Sakurai, Akira Ishida Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Genre: Epic Dark Fantasy Action (Shonen Anime)

Epic Dark Fantasy Action (Shonen Anime) Language: Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub

Tamil-dub, Telugu-dub Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: September 28, 2026

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle is set after Muzan traps the Demon Slayer Corps inside the Infinity Castle; the fighters are separated and forced into battles with the Upper Ranks. Shinobu is subdued by Doma, Zenitsu fights Kaigaku, and Nezuko begins the process of regaining her humanity.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro and Giyu battle Akaza, triggering memories of his tragic human past. While Muzan prepares for the final confrontation, the demon slayers gear up for their greatest battle yet.

5. Jagaddhatri

Cast: Mokshitha Pai, Vijay Lalitha Surya

Mokshitha Pai, Vijay Lalitha Surya Director: Mahesh Sarang

Mahesh Sarang Genre: Action Thriller Series

Action Thriller Series Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: September 28, 2026

Jagaddhatri follows an undercover intelligence officer who leads a double life as a shy, quiet daughter at home and a brave action-taker outside.

6. #Love

Cast: Arjun Das , Aishwarya Lakshmi

, Aishwarya Lakshmi Director: Balaji Mohan

Balaji Mohan Genre: Romantic Comedy Web Series

Romantic Comedy Web Series Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Set against the backdrop of dating apps, #Love revolves around Tara and Matthew, two rival founders behind the dating platforms FOUND and Find My Bae. While the two have built businesses around helping people find love and compatibility, their own relationship is set to put their theories to the test.

The series explores whether chemistry or compatibility ultimately matters more in a relationship, while also looking at how romance and connections have evolved in the age of dating apps.

7. Sun Singer

Cast: Anthony Dasan, Binni Krishnakumar, Mano

Anthony Dasan, Binni Krishnakumar, Mano Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 4, 2026

Sun Singer features a selected lineup of 20 young contestants from across Tamil Nadu who made it through the multi-stage online and on-ground auditions.

8. Mother Promise

Cast: Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysore, Mahadev Prasad, Chi Guru Dutt, Nagabhushana NS, Vinaya Prasad

Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysore, Mahadev Prasad, Chi Guru Dutt, Nagabhushana NS, Vinaya Prasad Director: Poornachandra Mysore

Poornachandra Mysore Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Language: Kannada

Kannada Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 2, 2026

Mother Promise follows a reckless man who loses everything after making a disastrous bet, leaving him buried in debt. Desperate to escape those demanding repayment, he goes on the run, pursued by a group of powerful and eccentric characters. His situation takes an unexpected turn when his own mother joins the chase, not to save him, but to track him down herself.

9. Sardar 2

Cast: Karthi , SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan , Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth

, SJ Suryah, , Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Munishkanth Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 1, 2026

Sardar 2 follows veteran officer Chandra Bose and his son Vijay Prakash as they race to stop an international mercenary group from unleashing a deadly biochemical weapon called Doku. Haunted by a past tragedy that claimed 3,000 lives, Chandra is forced out of exile when the group seeks three access keys hidden by former agents.

Working together, father and son follow a trail of historical and technical clues with the help of a doctor to prevent the weapon from being activated. Alongside the action, the film explores the dangers of antibiotic overuse and growing bacterial resistance.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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ALSO READ: 10 South Films To Watch in Theaters This Week: Fahadh Faasil’s Don’t Trouble The Trouble, Sigma to Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai