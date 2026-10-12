9 South OTT Releases to Watch This Week: Teja Sajja hosted The Traitors Telugu to It's a Medical Miracle

South Indian cinema has lined up several exciting titles for OTT audiences this week. If you are wondering what new movie or show to stream, here's a list of releases you shouldn't miss.

9 South OTT Releases To Watch This Week

1. The Traitors Telugu

Cast: Teja Sajja

Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

The Traitors Telugu is a 10-episode psychological game show that brings together 20 celebrity contestants who are thrust into a high-stakes battlefield of trust, deception, and strategy. The show marks actor Teja Sajja’s debut as a show host.

2. Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko , Vani Viswanath, Sshivada, Swasika, Durga Krishna, Anumol, Samuthirakani, Mukesh

, Vani Viswanath, Sshivada, Swasika, Durga Krishna, Anumol, Samuthirakani, Mukesh Director: MA Nishad

MA Nishad Genre: Investigative Thriller

Investigative Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Oru Anweshanathinte Thudakkam follows the mysterious disappearance of Jeevan Thomas, a freelancer who vanishes just days after his engagement. Six months later, his family seeks intervention to speed up the search, prompting a special investigative team led by Isaac Mammen and supervised by Shreya to take up the case.

As the team follows a trail of clues across Kerala, the investigation leads them to an influential family in Kottayam. What begins as a missing-person case soon unravels into a gripping mystery.

3. Enna Vilai

Cast: Karunas, Nimisha Sajayan , Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Kamalesh Jagan, Heesha, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman

Karunas, , Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Kamalesh Jagan, Heesha, Chethan Cheenu, Mohan Raman Director: Sajeev Pazhoor

Sajeev Pazhoor Genre: Social Drama

Social Drama Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

Set in the coastal town of Rameswaram, Enna Vilai follows Thavasi Muthu, a humble and hardworking family man who dives into the sea to collect coins thrown by temple visitors, hoping to provide his children with a better education and a comfortable life. His life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a valuable gold pendant underwater.

Choosing honesty over personal gain, he hands the ornament over to the local authorities, only to find himself caught in a series of challenging circumstances that threaten his family’s peace and his reputation. As the situation escalates, a determined official steps forward to support him and help establish the truth. What happens to Muthu is explored in the film.

4. DC

Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj , Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja

, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, Avinash Raghudevan, Balaji Deviprasad, Sharath Raj, Kasthuri Raja Director: Arun Matheswaran

Arun Matheswaran Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Language: Tamil

Tamil Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

DC follows Devadas, a rebellious man who leads a small group and lives by his own moral code. After standing up for a farmer’s family, he becomes the target of a determined unit. His life takes another turn when he falls in love with Parvathy, whose tragic fate deepens his resolve for revenge.

Later, he meets Chandra, a woman who resembles Parvathy, and helps her escape her troubled past. As Devadas and Chandra face betrayal and relentless pursuit, he reconciles with his estranged father and fulfills his promise to the farmer’s family before confronting the forces in search of him.

5. Adinaasam Vellapokkam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Vineeth Mohan

Shine Tom Chacko, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Manju Pillai, John Vijay, Vineeth Mohan Director: AJ Varghese

AJ Varghese Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: Saina Play

Saina Play Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Adinaasam Vellapokkam follows four mischievous students at Liberty Engineering College, a prestigious institution known for its strict campus rules. Hoping to add some excitement to their routine, the students venture beyond campus boundaries and accidentally steal a prized stash belonging to a dangerous man, Columbus.

Their troubles escalate when Columbus disguises himself as a motivational speaker and sneaks into the college to track them down. As the principal keeps a close watch on the students, a chaotic game of cat-and-mouse unfolds.

6. Kagitham Padavalu

Cast: Vardhan Gurrala, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi

Vardhan Gurrala, Krishna Priya, Prem Sagar Rajulapati, Sameta Gandi Director: MGR Thukaram

MGR Thukaram Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Language: Telugu

Telugu Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

Kaagitham Padavalu follows Ram, a young man from Pitlam, and Godavari, a girl from neighbouring Vadlam, whose childhood bond blossoms into love despite their families belonging to different communities and their villages being divided by longstanding rivalries.

Although a misunderstanding drives them apart, the two eventually reconcile and rekindle their relationship during their college years. Meanwhile, Ram’s close friend Rajesh and Godavari’s friend Swapna face severe opposition from their families when their relationship comes to light, with tragic consequences that leave Ram and Godavari deeply traumatized. Fearing a similar fate, the couple must confront mounting family pressure and deep-rooted social divisions.

7. Aasha

Cast: Urvashi , Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth

, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Menon, Bhagyalakshmi, Ajayan Adat, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Alexander Prasanth Director: Safar Sanal

Safar Sanal Genre: Mystery Drama

Mystery Drama Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming Date: October 16, 2026

The film follows Aasha , a widowed mother whose trauma and insomnia fuel growing paranoia. After a confrontation with truck driver Jeemon, she wrongly suspects him of causing her daughter Anagha’s accident and abducts him. As the situation spirals out of control, Aasha’s refusal to accept the truth leads to devastating consequences.

8. Kappi Squad

Cast: Rinosh George, Joel Joseph, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Abhirami Dayanandan, Rahul Riji Nair

Rinosh George, Joel Joseph, Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Abhirami Dayanandan, Rahul Riji Nair Director: Belraj Kalarickal

Belraj Kalarickal Genre: Comedy Drama Series

Comedy Drama Series Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

Kappi Squad follows four emotionally immature young adults, Kiran, Pappi, Anu, and Isha, who channel their insecurities, bruised egos, and wounded pride into launching a café startup. As they navigate financial struggles and the pressures of building a business from scratch, their entrepreneurial dreams are put to the test. Amid mounting chaos and ego clashes, the four must discover whether their friendship can survive the realities.

9. It's a Medical Miracle

Cast: Sangeeth Prathap , Akhila Bhargavan, Sharaf U Dheen , Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran, Nileen Sandra

, Akhila Bhargavan, , Parvathy Krishna, Kottayam Nazeer, Kiran Peethambaran, Nileen Sandra Director: Shyamin Gireesh

Shyamin Gireesh Genre: Supernatural Comedy Thriller

Supernatural Comedy Thriller Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

ManoramaMAX Streaming Date: October 15, 2026

It’s a Medical Miracle follows Ruben, a young man who miraculously awakens from a two-year coma with an extraordinary ability to hear even the faintest sounds. As he searches for Susanna, the nurse whose voice comforted him during his coma, he becomes entangled in a dangerous mystery involving a masked kidnapper.

With the help of Sooraj, Ruben must use his unusual ability to protect Susanna and confront a ruthless antagonist.

These are some of the South Indian films and shows set to arrive on OTT platforms this week.

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