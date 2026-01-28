9 Tamil Films Expected to Release for Summer 2026: Suriya’s Karuppu, Vijay's Jana Nayagan to Dhanush starrer Kara

Tamil cinema is lining up an exciting slate of releases for 2026. With several big titles expected to hit theatres this summer, here’s a look at the Tamil films to watch out for.

9 Tamil Films Expected to Release in Summer 2026

1. Karuppu

Cast: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada

Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada Director: RJ Balaji (RJB)

RJ Balaji (RJB) Genre: Fantasy Action Entertainer

After the release of Retro in 2025, Suriya fans have been eagerly waiting for his next outing, especially with Karuppu facing a long delay before hitting the big screens. As per speculation, the film is now believed to be gearing up for a theatrical release this summer. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

The upcoming film is a fantasy action entertainer that follows a lawyer who becomes possessed by the local deity Karuppusamy to fight against injustice.

2. Sardar 2

Cast: Karthi, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shah Ra

Karthi, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shah Ra Director: PS Mithran

PS Mithran Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Karthi is set to return with the sequel to his blockbuster Sardar. Directed by PS Mithran, the upcoming film sees Agent Sardar take on a new threat to the nation while navigating dangerous obstacles.

Joining the Vaa Vaathiyaar actor this time are SJ Suryah and Malavika Mohanan, with Rajisha Vijayan reprising her role from the first installment.

3. Magudam

Cast: Vishal, Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah

Vishal, Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah Director: Vishal

Vishal Genre: Gangster Action Drama

Magudam, starring Vishal in the lead role, is also slated for a summer release. The gangster action drama will feature the actor in multiple avatars.

Initially announced with director Ravi Arasu at the helm, the project later came under Vishal’s direction following creative differences. The film marks Vishal’s directorial debut, while Ravi Arasu is credited for the screenplay.

4. Mookuthi Amman 2

Cast: Nayanthara, Urvashi, Sneha, Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh

Nayanthara, Urvashi, Sneha, Duniya Vijay, Regena Cassandrra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Ramachandra Raju, Ajay Ghosh Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Following the success of Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji, Nayanthara is set to reprise her role as the titular character in the sequel, Mookuthi Amman 2. This installment, helmed by Sundar C, explores a new story and set of characters.

While Nayanthara and Urvashi return from the original cast, actors such as Sneha, Duniya Vijay, and others join the sequel.

5. Kanchana 4

Cast: Raghava Lawrence, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi

Raghava Lawrence, Pooja Hegde, Nora Fatehi Director: Raghava Lawrence

Raghava Lawrence Genre: Horror Comedy

Over the years, the Kanchana series (also known as the Muni franchise) has built a loyal fan base. While the core narrative remains familiar, the franchise continues to charm audiences with its zany characters and emotional humour.

The upcoming installment, Kanchana 4 (or Muni 5), is touted to be a pan-Indian venture, featuring Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi as co-leads.

6. Demonte Colony 3

Cast: Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vettai Muthukumar, Archana Ravichandran, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Miya George, Guru Somasundaram

Arulnithi Tamilarasu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vettai Muthukumar, Archana Ravichandran, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Miya George, Guru Somasundaram Director: Ajay Gnanamuthu

Ajay Gnanamuthu Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

After Demonte Colony 2 ended on a cliffhanger, director Ajay Gnanamuthu returns with the third installment, titled Demonte Colony 3 (or Demonte Colony III: The End Is Too Far).

Continuing the events of the first two films, the sequel delves deeper into the lore surrounding John Demonte and explores whether the characters can save Srinu from Satan’s clutches.

7. Raawadi

Cast: Basil Joseph, LK Akshay Kumar, John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Aishwarya Sharma

Basil Joseph, LK Akshay Kumar, John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Aishwarya Sharma Director: Vignesh Vadivel

Vignesh Vadivel Genre: Comedy Drama

Basil Joseph is set to make his Tamil cinema lead debut after a cameo appearance in the Sivakarthikeyan-Ravi Mohan starrer Parasakthi. Raawadi is a comedy-drama set inside a men’s hostel, where a gang of boys runs the place.

However, when a mysterious individual enters their lives, chaos ensues. The film also stars producer Lalit Kumar’s son, Sirai fame LK Akshay Kumar, as the co-lead.

8. Kara

Cast: Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram

Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Jayaram Director: Vigensh Raja

Vigensh Raja Genre: Thriller Drama

Dhanush teams up with Por Thozhil director Vignesh Raja for the first time in Kara. The emotionally driven thriller follows a man who must endure intense circumstances to protect his family from the consequences of his own actions.

Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead, while further details about the project remain under wraps.

9. Jana Nayagan

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain

Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain Director: H. Vinoth

H. Vinoth Genre: Political Action Drama

As the makers await CBFC certification, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres sometime this summer, though an official date has yet to be announced.

The political action drama follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and ex-convict who must protect his foster daughter as powerful forces target her and threaten society at large.

The films listed above are among the many Tamil movies expected to release in theatres this summer. While most release dates remain unconfirmed, some of these films may eventually skip the summer window due to preponements or further postponements.

