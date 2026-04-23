9 Tamil Horror Movies on OTT to Turn Your Weekend Spooky: Kavin’s Lift, Nayanthara’s Maya to Demonte Colony
Are you wondering whether to watch a Tamil horror film? Here’s a list of movies to check out on OTT.
Tamil cinema and spookiness are nothing new for audiences. Over the years, several horror thrillers and horror comedies have kept viewers entertained. Taking a look at some of them, here’s a list of Tamil horror movies you should check out on OTT this weekend.
9 Tamil Horror Movies on OTT
1. Zero
- Cast: Ashwin Kakumanu, Sshivada, JD Chakravarthy, Ravi Raghavendra, Dr. Sharmila, Andreanne
- Director: Shiv Mohaa
- Genre: Sci-fi Horror
- Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Zero centers on Bala and his wife Priya, who face mental turmoil and demonic possession after moving into a new apartment. The story blends romance with biblical lore, as they battle a supernatural force linked to Lilith.
2. Aranmanai
- Cast: Sundar C, Vinay Rai, Santhanam, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi
- Director: Sundar C
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Aranmanai follows a family returning to their ancestral palace to sell it, only to encounter a vengeful spirit haunting the premises. As strange events unfold, the dark history of the palace comes to light.
3. Lift
- Cast: Kavin, Amritha Aiyer, Gayathri Reddy, Kiran Konda, Balaji Venugopal
- Director: Vineeth Varaprasad
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Lift follows Guru, an IT professional who gets trapped in a haunted office building after a lift malfunction. Along with an HR manager, he must survive supernatural forces while uncovering a dark corporate secret.
4. Maya
- Cast: Nayanthara, Aari Arujunan, Mime Gopi, Amzath Khan, Lakshmi Priya, Reshmi Menon
- Director: Ashwin Saravanan
- Genre: Neo-Noir Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes
- Where to Watch: SunNXT
Maya revolves around a cursed film and a malevolent spirit connected to a haunted asylum, gradually revealing a deeper connection to the protagonist’s life.
5. Pizza
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Ramya Nambessan, Aadukalam Naren, Jayakumar, Karunakaran, Bobby Simha
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Genre: Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Pizza follows the story of Michael, a pizza deliveryman living with his horror-novelist girlfriend, Anu. When Michael goes to a customer's house for a delivery, he gets trapped and witnesses supernatural events.
6. Kanchana
- Cast: Raghava Lawrence, R Sarathkumar, Devan, Babu Antony, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini
- Director: Raghava Lawrence
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes
- Where to Watch: SunNXT
Kanchana follows a man with an intense fear of ghosts who becomes possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman seeking justice against those who wronged her.
7. Demonte Colony
- Cast: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Abishek Joseph George
- Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu
- Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours
- Where to Watch: SunNXT
Demonte Colony follows the story of four friends who enter an old and dilapidated mansion in Tamil Nadu. Among them, one steals a cursed gold necklace that once belonged to the wife of Lord De Monte, a 19th-century Portuguese businessman. What follows is a haunting tale of a night and what the friends have to endure.
8. Pisaasu
- Cast: Naga, Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi, Rajkumar Pitchumani, Ashvatt, Kalyani Natarajan, Harish Uthaman, Kani Kusruti
- Director: Mysskin
- Genre: Horror Drama
- Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Pisaasu follows Siddharth, a young violinist who witnesses a hit-and-run accident involving a young woman named Bhavani. He rushes her to the hospital, but she dies while holding his hand. Traumatized, Siddharth returns home with one of her slippers and begins experiencing strange paranormal occurrences in his apartment, caused by her spirit.
9. Mercury
- Cast: Prabhu Deva, Sananth, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Anish Padmanabhan
- Director: Karthik Subbaraj
- Genre: Silent Horror Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- Where to Watch: ZEE5
Mercury follows five deaf and mute friends who accidentally kill a man and are later haunted by his ghost in an abandoned factory tied to mercury poisoning.
These films are just some of the many Tamil horror titles available on OTT that are worth checking out for a spooky weekend.
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