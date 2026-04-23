9 Tamil Horror Movies on OTT to Turn Your Weekend Spooky: Kavin’s Lift, Nayanthara’s Maya to Demonte Colony

Tamil cinema and spookiness are nothing new for audiences. Over the years, several horror thrillers and horror comedies have kept viewers entertained. Taking a look at some of them, here’s a list of Tamil horror movies you should check out on OTT this weekend.

9 Tamil Horror Movies on OTT

1. Zero

Cast: Ashwin Kakumanu, Sshivada, JD Chakravarthy, Ravi Raghavendra, Dr. Sharmila, Andreanne

Ashwin Kakumanu, Sshivada, JD Chakravarthy, Ravi Raghavendra, Dr. Sharmila, Andreanne Director: Shiv Mohaa

Shiv Mohaa Genre: Sci-fi Horror

Sci-fi Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 39 minutes

2 hours and 39 minutes Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zero centers on Bala and his wife Priya, who face mental turmoil and demonic possession after moving into a new apartment. The story blends romance with biblical lore, as they battle a supernatural force linked to Lilith.

2. Aranmanai

Cast: Sundar C , Vinay Rai, Santhanam, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi

, Vinay Rai, Santhanam, Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah, Raai Laxmi Director: Sundar C

Sundar C Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 41 minutes

2 hours and 41 minutes Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Aranmanai follows a family returning to their ancestral palace to sell it, only to encounter a vengeful spirit haunting the premises. As strange events unfold, the dark history of the palace comes to light.

3. Lift

Cast: Kavin , Amritha Aiyer, Gayathri Reddy, Kiran Konda, Balaji Venugopal

, Amritha Aiyer, Gayathri Reddy, Kiran Konda, Balaji Venugopal Director: Vineeth Varaprasad

Vineeth Varaprasad Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 14 minutes

2 hours and 14 minutes Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Lift follows Guru, an IT professional who gets trapped in a haunted office building after a lift malfunction. Along with an HR manager, he must survive supernatural forces while uncovering a dark corporate secret.

4. Maya

Cast: Nayanthara , Aari Arujunan, Mime Gopi, Amzath Khan, Lakshmi Priya, Reshmi Menon

, Aari Arujunan, Mime Gopi, Amzath Khan, Lakshmi Priya, Reshmi Menon Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Ashwin Saravanan Genre: Neo-Noir Horror Thriller

Neo-Noir Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 21 minutes

2 hours and 21 minutes Where to Watch: SunNXT

Maya revolves around a cursed film and a malevolent spirit connected to a haunted asylum, gradually revealing a deeper connection to the protagonist’s life.

5. Pizza

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi , Ramya Nambessan, Aadukalam Naren, Jayakumar, Karunakaran, Bobby Simha

, Ramya Nambessan, Aadukalam Naren, Jayakumar, Karunakaran, Bobby Simha Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Horror Thriller

Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Pizza follows the story of Michael, a pizza deliveryman living with his horror-novelist girlfriend, Anu. When Michael goes to a customer's house for a delivery, he gets trapped and witnesses supernatural events.

6. Kanchana

Cast: Raghava Lawrence , R Sarathkumar, Devan, Babu Antony, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini

, R Sarathkumar, Devan, Babu Antony, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini Director: Raghava Lawrence

Raghava Lawrence Genre: Horror Comedy

Horror Comedy Runtime: 2 hours and 40 minutes

2 hours and 40 minutes Where to Watch: SunNXT

Kanchana follows a man with an intense fear of ghosts who becomes possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman seeking justice against those who wronged her.

7. Demonte Colony

Cast: Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Abishek Joseph George

Arulnithi, Ramesh Thilak, Sananth, Abishek Joseph George Director: R. Ajay Gnanamuthu

R. Ajay Gnanamuthu Genre: Supernatural Horror Thriller

Supernatural Horror Thriller Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Where to Watch: SunNXT

Demonte Colony follows the story of four friends who enter an old and dilapidated mansion in Tamil Nadu. Among them, one steals a cursed gold necklace that once belonged to the wife of Lord De Monte, a 19th-century Portuguese businessman. What follows is a haunting tale of a night and what the friends have to endure.

8. Pisaasu

Cast: Naga, Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi, Rajkumar Pitchumani, Ashvatt, Kalyani Natarajan, Harish Uthaman, Kani Kusruti

Naga, Prayaga Martin, Radha Ravi, Rajkumar Pitchumani, Ashvatt, Kalyani Natarajan, Harish Uthaman, Kani Kusruti Director: Mysskin

Mysskin Genre: Horror Drama

Horror Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 54 minutes

1 hour and 54 minutes Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Pisaasu follows Siddharth, a young violinist who witnesses a hit-and-run accident involving a young woman named Bhavani. He rushes her to the hospital, but she dies while holding his hand. Traumatized, Siddharth returns home with one of her slippers and begins experiencing strange paranormal occurrences in his apartment, caused by her spirit.

9. Mercury

Cast: Prabhu Deva, Sananth, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Anish Padmanabhan

Prabhu Deva, Sananth, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham, Anish Padmanabhan Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Genre: Silent Horror Thriller

Silent Horror Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes Where to Watch: ZEE5

Mercury follows five deaf and mute friends who accidentally kill a man and are later haunted by his ghost in an abandoned factory tied to mercury poisoning.

These films are just some of the many Tamil horror titles available on OTT that are worth checking out for a spooky weekend.

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