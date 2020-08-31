  1. Home
9 Years of Mankatha: Ashwin Kakumanu says he looks like a time traveler as he shared a throwback BTS PHOTO

Ashwin Kakumanu took to his Twitter space and shared a throwback BTS photo with Thala Ajith and director Venkat Prabhu from the sets of Mankatha.
Kollywood’s one of the most loved movies of all time is Thala Ajith starrer Mankatha, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film had Ajith in a grey shade and it had an ensemble of star cast including Trisha as the leading lady. Premgi Amaren, Raai Laxmi, Vaibhav Reddy, Anjali, Ashwin Kakumanu and Mahat Raghavendra were seen playing key supporting roles, while Action King Arjun played a pivotal role in the film.

As the film clocked 9 years today, Ashwin Kakumanu shared a BTS photo, where director Venkat Prabhu can be seen narrating a scene to Thala Ajith, while Ashwin Kakumanu can be seen standing next to them with a facemask. Sharing it, he wrote on his Twitter space, “Here's a throwback on the occasion of #9YearsofMankatha ! I believe this was rehearsal taken sometime around Vinayak Mahadev's phone conversation with ACP Prithvi on the train. I look like a time traveler from 2020 in this.”

See his Tweet here:

Meanwhile, reports about the film’s sequel are coming up from time to time. A couple of months back, reports about the film’s sequel started mounting, and ever since, reports about the sequel are coming up frequently. In an interview, director Venkat Prabhu stated that the sequel will happen if Thala Ajith gives his nod. Ashwin Kakumanu will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

