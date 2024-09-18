'90% of the words I speak to her are sorry': Siddharth opens up about his love language to Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth tied the knot with Aditi Rao Hydari on September 16 at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Ahead of their wedding, the couple had a fun conversation with Vogue where they talked about their relationship. During the interview, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were asked who says sorry first when things go south.

Responding to the question, the Heeramandi actress said, "Me." However, Siddharth opened up his love language to Aditi and said, "I do so many things wrong every 5 minutes. 90% of the words I speak to her are sorry; the remaining 10 are thank you." Listening to the actor's response, Aditi burst into laughter.

In the same interview, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth were asked who is the better driver amongst them to which Aditi said, "I'm not a bad driver, but he's better."

On the other hand, Siddharth poked fun at Aditi and said that she was not even a driver. He shared, "The last three times you drove me in the last 3 years, it never happened because you never drove, so you're not a great driver. I am."

Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in the presence of her loved ones and family members in Telangana. Sharing first photos from the ceremony, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Soon after the couple shared photos from their weddings, celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and several others showered them with love and best wishes.

For the unversed, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating since 2021. However, rumors about their dating life began to circulate back in 2022. The couple officially confirmed their relationship by announcing their engagement earlier this year in March.



