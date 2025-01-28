90:00 Minutes OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Arun Kumar, Aju Varghese’s survival drama
After almost three years of release, Malayalam suspense drama 90:00 Minutes is all set for its OTT release. Check details.
Malayalam survival suspense drama 90:00 Minutes hit the theaters in 2022. The gripping narrative and edge-of-the-seat thriller captivated audiences for more than one reason and received a critical response during its theatrical run. And now, after two years of its release, the movie is finally up for OTT streaming.
When and where to watch 90:00 Minutes
Breaking the barriers of a four-week window for an OTT release of a film, 90:00 Minutes is now all set for its online streaming after two years. The Malayalam flick is airing on Manorama Max as well as SimplySouth from January 27, 2025.
The official announcement was made by the distributor of the film, AP International on their Instagram account.
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of 90:00 Minutes
The storyline of 90:00 Minutes follows the life of two women- Ancy and Cibi, who find themselves in a crisis, which is, in fact, life-threatening, as they get trapped inside a CNG pipeline while recovering crucial documents.
With the backdrop theme of a ticking timer, the duo have only 90 minutes to realise and escape the endangering circumstances and avoid catastrophe.
Cast and crew of 90:00 Minutes
The pivotal cast of the Malayalam movie includes Arun Kumar, Aju Varghese, Arya Babu, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sreeram Ramachandran, Sunil Sugatha, Deepak Dharmadam and others.
It is written and directed by Nithin Thomas Kurisingal, while the script is a joint effort of Shibu Murali and Mijo Joseph. The sound and musical score is handled by Karun Prasad. The survival drama is bankrolled by Phoenix International.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he’s friends with Mahesh Babu, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas and others, but has just ONE request for them