94th Academy Awards: Jai Bhim trends ahead of 2022 Oscar nomination; Twitterati say 'it deserves the win'

It's a proud moment for the South Indian film industry as Suriya's Tamil film Jai Bhim and Mohanlal's Malayalam actioner Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham have been shortlisted for Oscars 2022. These 2 films are on the shortlist of 276 other films which are the contenders to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards. Fans are going gaga on social media as they already are looking forward to seeing Jai Bhim in the Oscars nomination for 'Best Picture.

A Twitter user wrote, "#JaiBhim is d most chilling n humbling film made in recent times. If not a win, it definitely deserves a nomination just to give a fact-check to the world about reality which is relevant across the world."

A lot of them have commented saying 'it definitely deserves the win."

Take a look:

The announcement for the 94th Academy Awards will be held today, Tuesday and will be live-streamed globally at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time (6:48 PM in India). Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross are going to announce the nominees. You can catch the event live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the film academy's all digital platforms including Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. The much-awaited Oscars will be held in Los Angeles, on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre.

