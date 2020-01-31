96 Remake: Did Samantha Akkineni, Sharwanand create the same Trisha, Vijay magic in Jaanu trailer? VOTE NOW

Directed by C. Prem Kumar from the original, Jaanu stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released recently and it opened to a positive response from both masses and critics.

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as Ram and Janaki delivered a flawless performance in Tamil film, 96. The film released in October 2018, and the lead actors managed to win hearts with their sizzling chemistry onscreen. The beautiful and sweet high school romance left an everlasting impact on the audience. Now, two years after, the Telugu version of 96 The Movie which is titled as Jaanu, is releasing on February 7th. Directed by C. Prem Kumar from the original, it stars Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead roles. The trailer of the film was released recently and it opened to a positive response from both masses and critics.

However, a certain section of the audience could not connect to the same magic that Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi created in the original, 96. Some netizens thought that Samantha and Sharwanand, who have stepped into the iconic roles as Ram and Janu in the upcoming movie, Jaanu, couldn’t do justice. The makers of Jaanu have retained the director and music director from the original, however, it remains to see if Sharwanand and Samantha could recreate the onscreen chemistry of the original lead actors of 96, The Movie. The trailer was released recently and we would like to know what you think about the same.

Did Sam and Sharwanand manage to recreate the same magic in the Jaanu trailer? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Speaking of the movie, 96 revolves around, two high school sweethearts from the batch of 1996 as they meet at a reunion, 22 years after they parted ways. The film received a good response and earned pretty good at the box office.

