96 star Gouri Kishan joins sets of Dhanush’s Karnan; Shares photo

Gouri Kishan joined the sets of Karnan, which is being directed by Mari Selvaraj with Dhanush in the lead role.

In what comes as an unexpected addition in the cast list of Dhanush’s next film, 96 famed actor Gouri Kishan, who played as young Jaanu in the film, has been roped in to play a key role in Dhanush’s next film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. She took to her Twitter space and revealed the same, while sharing a picture with the director.

The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of the pooja ceremony of the film, while revealing the title. Recently, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and shared a picture from the sets, in which he was seen in a rear view with a long sword.

The film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli. While Dhanush and his costar Lal have been posting pictures from the sets on their social media platforms, a new report claims that the film will be wrapped up in February. After the wrap up, there will be few more days of shooting of some minor portions. The makers are planning to wrap up the major portions by next month, says a report in The Times Of India.

