99 Songs: Samantha Akkineni wishes AR Rahman & team a blockbuster success as she shares the Telugu trailer

A.R. Rahman's maiden production, a musical love story '99 Songs' starring newcomers Ehan Bhatt and Edilsy in lead roles has been the talk of the town. Ahead of the film's grand release on April 16 and amidst strong buzz on social media, the makers of the film have unveiled the trailer of 99 Songs. The two-minute-long trailer showcases the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centres around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie. The trailer has taken over the internet and celebs, as well, are showering it with praises. Samantha Akkineni shared the Telugu version of the trailer and sent best wishes to the team.

She tweeted, "Beautiful visuals and the most amazing music .. watch the trailer of #99Songsthemovie written and produced by the one and only @arrahman sir ... wishing the team a blockbuster success .. cannot wait." Directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, 99 songs will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 16th April 2021. Presented by Jio Studios, the film is produced by A.R. Rahman’s production company YM Movies and co-produced by Ideal Entertainment. The upcoming film also features Tenzin Dalha, Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot.

Beautiful visuals and the most amazing music .. watch the trailer of #99Songsthemovie https://t.co/noLuiXguMl written and produced by the one and only @arrahman sir ... wishing the team a blockbuster success .. cannot wait — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 12, 2021 Check out the trailer of #99Songsthemovie https://t.co/ZM390pKV7h deep writing , beautiful visuals and great music .. amazing stuff @arrahman sir ! Wishing you and the entire team all the best on this new journey ! — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) April 12, 2021

99 Songs marks music legend AR Rahman's debut as producer and co-writer. When he was asked what inclined him to turn writer and producer, he revealed, "Mani Ratnam once said to me that when you know how to make a movie, it’s like how you make a song. You’ve the introduction, the theme of the song, the tune and then you do the BGM. Then comes the antara and you’ve a journey that eventually comes to an end beautifully. He said that the process is like a story and it just struck me how nice it is to speak in your own language about another art such as story writing. That inspired me. I love stories, I love to study people and their lives; not just people from our Indian culture but from many other cultures as well."

