9baje9minute: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun express solidarity by lighting candles; urge fans to stay home

South stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun shared their pictures on Instagram as they light up candles to show their solidarity for the #9baje9minute call.

The south stars like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun shared their pictures as they light candles to show their solidarity for the #9baje9minute call. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu shared a picture of him holding a candle and urging fans to stay indoors and to stay safe. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star Allu Arjun also shared a picture of him alongside his family. Allu Arjun and his family stand together with candles to express their support for the heroes who are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak at the front lines. The #9baje9minute call was a heartfelt appeal made by our country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to show support for all the people who are helping the country battle against the Coronavirus outbreak.

The world at the current time is fighting the COVID-19 scare. Many countries across the globe are under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. The Indian Prime Minister has announced a lockdown of 21 days to stop the Coronavirus from spreading further. Many actors from the south film industry have shared their pictures and video of them light up candles and diya's at 9 PM. Actors like Raashi Khanna, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna, and Varun Tej shared their pictures and videos on their respective social media handles.

Check out the posts:

The south actors also urged everyone to stay at home amid the global scare of COVID-19. Allu Arjun also made a massive donation to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala to fight the war against Coronavirus.

