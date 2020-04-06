9baje9minute: Tamannaah Bhatia & Kajal Aggarwal light diyas in solidarity with nation amid COVID 19 crisis

Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal have obliged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #9baje9minute call. Check out their posts.

Southern beauties Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal have expressed their solidarity with the nation in fighting the Coronavirus crisis this Sunday i.e. on April 5, 2020. In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for switching off lights for a few moments and lighting earthen lamps, candles, etc., the whole nation was seen abiding by the same. Numerous celebs from the South film industry including Tamannaah and Kajal have also done their bit by participating in the #9baje9minute call.

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared a couple of pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen lighting up candle lamps along with her family members. She writes, “The wound is the place where the light enters you. Lighting the feeling of hope, positivity, and strength with my family. We are all in this together!” Kajal Aggarwal has also shared a video in which she can be seen lighting diyas (earthen lamps). She also peeps through her balcony and shows us a glimpse of her neighbors’ houses which are lit up too.

Check out the posts below:

Just like Tamannaah and Kajal, many other celebs from the South film industry have obliged with the directives of #9baje9minute. Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, etc. are a few others who have followed the same and we can have a glimpse of this through their respective social media handles which are abuzz with multiple pictures and videos.

Credits :Instagram

