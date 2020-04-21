9YearsofMrPerfect: Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu starrer takes the social media by storm

Fans are recollecting the memories and are sharing photos from the audio launch of Prabhas starrer Mr. Perfect that took place 9 years ago during the film's release.

Prabhas's 2011 release Mr Perfect has taken social media by storm already as it is all set to complete 9 years of its release on April 22. Directed by Dasaradh Kondapalli, the film starred Prabhas, Kajal Agarwal and in the lead roles. Well, Prabhas' fans just can't keep calm and have made sure to make #9yearsforMrPerfect the top trend as the film is all set to complete 9 years tomorrow. Twitterati has been sharing their favourite scenes from the film. Fans are recollecting the memories and are also sharing photos from the audio launch that took place 9 years ago during the film's release.

Mr Perfect received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike. However, it still managed to grab the much-needed attention ahead of its release. Actors Murali Mohan, Prakash Raj, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar, Kaushal Manda, and Viswanath Kasinadhuni were seen in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Dil Raju and written by Ravi Abburi. Mr Perfect's music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Meanwhile, check out what Twitterati have to say about Prabhas' Mr Perfect:

#9yearsforMrPerfect one of the best pair kajal and prabhas Anna pic.twitter.com/lT9Ok2PV5t — Kamal (@Kamal26744540) April 21, 2020

First Day of #MrPerfect shooting Heroine is #RakulPreetSingh After Two days They Changed The Heroine and asked #Prabhas Which heroine He said @MsKajalAggarwal and Finally done with #9yearsforMrPerfect pic.twitter.com/od2KWrCawn — Prabhas (@fans_hyderabad) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas will be seen next in the upcoming love saga, Jaan. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. The makers of the film completed half schedule of the film in Europe and are looking forward to completing the other half post the lockdown.

It is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creation and will see Prabhas as a fortune teller, Pooja is rumoured to play the role of a violin teacher in the film.

Also Read: Prabhas 20: First look and title poster of Pooja Hegde and Baahubali actor's film to be out soon?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×