‘A Darling pic’ of Prabhas and Disha Patani as they travel to Italy for Kalki 2898AD

In exciting news from the world of Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, the makers have shared an unseen picture from their shoot diaries in Italy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared an adorable picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani on an aircraft.

In their post, the makers wrote, “ A Darling Pic (heart emoji) Italy diaries ft. Prabhas & Disha Patani” as they captured the two Kalki 2898 AD actors in their comfy, cozy attires.

Although fans were upset to only witness the side profile of Prabhas, Disha Patani’s child-like smile as she captured the rebel star is winning hearts on the Internet.

Check out Prabhas and Disha Patani from the Italy shoot diaries

Prabhas and Disha Patani to shake a leg in Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas and Disha Patani are currently in Italy, shooting for an all-exciting dance number for their upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. In a picture shared by the makers recently, the technical crew along with actors Prabhas and Disha were captured in Italy as they posed for the camera before setting out to shoot for an exciting song.

In their post on X, the makers wrote, “Italy lo aata paata” which roughly translates to “Song and Dance in Italy”.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi action adventure film starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. It is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, with a stellar cast and a mind-blowing vision.

The film is being written and directed by Nag Aswin, with Vyjayanthi Movies bankrolling this magnum opus. The music for Kalki 2898 AD is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who gave a sneak peek into the music of Kalki 2898 AD during one of his concerts.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released in multiple languages including but not limited to Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to be released on May 9th, 2024 in theatres.

With only a few weeks left for its grand release on the big screens, fans of Prabhas and film lovers in general have been eagerly awaiting updates from the Prabhas starrer. While the makers have recently shared the news of their shoot in Italy, fans are hungry for more.

