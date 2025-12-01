A look at Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's love story that bloomed behind the camera and was sealed in a temple

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu have reportedly tied the knot in a quiet ceremony on December 1, 2025, marking one of the most low-key celebrity weddings of the year. According to reports, the couple got married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre, with around 30 close guests in attendance. While HT City reported the news, both Samantha and Raj are yet to issue an official confirmation.

FilmiBeat revealed that the wedding was kept completely private. An insider said that “Samantha wore a red saree for the wedding,” adding that only family and close friends were present. The ceremony comes after months of speculation about their relationship and growing closeness, often highlighted through their social media posts.

How did Samantha and Raj’s love story begin?

The rumored couple’s connection reportedly began on the sets of The Family Man 2, where Samantha joined as part of the cast. Their first interaction was a professional one. After the success of the show, Samantha collaborated again with Raj for Citadel: Honey Bunny. Although the show received mixed reviews, reports claimed that this was when sparks began to fly.

Earlier this year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos from her first venture into sports, including a few with Raj. She later posted about “new beginnings” as she turned producer. In her post, she wrote, “It’s been a long road, but here we are. New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures.” Raj Nidimoru appeared in several of the pictures, fueling more rumours about their bond.

In September, Samantha opened up about love and self-growth in her thirties. In a heartfelt Instagram note, she wrote, “No one told me I was already whole. No one told me that love… real love… would find me as I was… Then came my thirties. Something softened. Something opened.” The note immediately drew attention and many linked it to her evolving relationship with Raj.

Here’s what added to the buzz

Rumors intensified after Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic Instagram story. Her post read, “Desperate people do desperate things.” Fans quickly connected it to the wedding news. Reports state that Raj and Sshyamali officially divorced in 2022.

By early 2024, Raj and Samantha were seen together at industry events and private gatherings, adding more weight to the speculations. Their social media presence together grew stronger through 2025.

While the wedding reports have taken social media by storm, the couple has not released a statement yet. Insiders believe an official announcement may follow soon.

