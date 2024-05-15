Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress fans with her style statement. Besides her prowess in acting, the Sikander actress is known for easily acing contemporary fashion. From her makeup to hairstyle, outfits to accessories, she slays it all like a pro.

Amidst her busy schedule, the actress tends to juggle a dozen tasks simultaneously. Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to give her followers a glimpse of her busy day and shared the BTS from the two events she recently attended.

Transformation from traditional to modern

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Sharing a picture of how her day had started, she wrote, "Started my day with early morning hair and makeup."

Further, the series of photographs shows the actress munching on some blueberries, last-minute touch-ups, and footwear trials.

Mentioning the importance of right footwear, she captioned the image, "Choices. Choices. Choices. Right footwear is very important!"

She donned an anarkali churidar with simple earrings and a hair bun, keeping the look simple and subtle.

Upon completing her first event of the day, the Kubera actress gave us a glance into her makeup and hair for the second event of the day. The next set of pictures she shares takes us through the transformation of Rashmika from traditional to modern while she squeezes lunch and a couple of meetings in between.

Advertisement

For the second event, the diva chose a midi dress and high heels, highlighting the importance of outfits and transformation based on the event attended.

"How is the day even complete without taking a flight," she wrote in another picture and finally shared a selfie from the bed, saying goodbye to her fans. She also mentioned having just protein in dinner.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Animal, released in December 2023. Fans of the actress are waiting for the release of her upcoming film Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. She has Nagarjuna and Dhanush starrer Kubera in production and is yet to wrap the shoot of The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Furthermore, Rashmika, who also has Vicky Kaushal starrer Chavva in the pipeline, recently announced her collaboration with Salman Khan for Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Paps ask Rashmika Mandanna to take off mask for photos amidst long wait due to Mumbai dust storm