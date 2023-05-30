A perfect frame: Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi party together with SS Rajamouli's son and friends in unseen PIC

Jr NTR and his family are currently holidaying. While the location is not known, a photo of the actor chilling together with his wife, SS Rajamouli's son, Karthikeya and others surfaced on social media. He is seen posing with a bright smile for a group pic with his ladylove Pranathi and other friends. However, it is not known if the pic is from their vacation or not.

Jr NTR chills like a boss with his friends in the unseen pic. The actor is seen holding Karthikeya's wife in the pic alongside Pranathi and others. While he looks cool in casual attire, his wife wore a printed floral bodycon dress with heels.

Check out Jr NTR's unseen pic with friends here:



Jr NTR preps for Devara during vacation

On Sunday night, Jr NTR flew to an undisclosed location for a vacation with his wife Pranathi and two kids- Bhargav and Abhay. Along with family time, the actor is making sure to prep for his upcoming film Devara as well. Yes, a photo of the actor from the gym as he begins prepping for Devara has taken the internet by fire. He is training for Devara and began his physical transformation journey in the gym by sweating it out.



About Devara

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will reportedly feature the actor in a double role, one of the father and the other that of the son. The story of the film is said to be about the life of an estranged fishing community and how they are saved from dacoits and mafia by a powerful man from the community. On his birthday, the first look was released and he opted for a massive and fierce avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.

Upcoming films

He has an action film lined up with director Prashanth Neel, which is yet to go on floors. The actor is also part of the Hindi film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, directed by Ayaan Mukerji.

