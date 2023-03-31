A R Muragadoss pens a touching open letter to all citizens ahead of the release of his film August 16, 1947

A R Muragadoss is one of Tamil cinema’s biggest names and he has been churning out remarkable movies over the years. Other than being a director, he is also a producer with a list of films under his production house named AR Murugadoss Productions. The latest film to be bankrolled by his production house is the Gautham Karthik starrer epic period drama 16 August 1947. The film which has been in production for sometime is finally getting ready for release. Social media has been taken over by an open letter penned by the producer A R Muragadoss , addressed to the public as a prelude to the film.

Muragadoss’s emotional personal note

The letter seems like a very personal note from Muragadoss calling back to his roots and foundation as a storyteller. In his letter he goes on to write - “Freedom is not given to you, it is something you obtain with struggle and self-belief. In my own personal life, neither do I come from a film background nor do I have any formal education, and yet, I overcame all those fears to make films.” This was his reason to produce the film and he is sure to convey the emotional state that he and the team has been going through the past few months while making this deeply patriotic film.

Muragadoss also adds in his letter as to why the team chose to broaden the films core audience by making it a pan-Indian story as opposed to just a Tamil language film. He writes,” In the beginning, we intended this film to be a Tamil release, but as we moved ahead, the unanimous reaction was that our story needs to be seen on a wider Pan-India scale. August 16, 1947 will surprise and enthral you all at once. During an era when the country was stuck in a British cage, our film tells the story of a village that was trapped in a cage inside a cage and how it bravely fought back

16 August 1947 and the untold chapter in Indian Independence history

The film sees Gautham Karthik share screen with Revathy Sharma, Pugazh and a huge ensemble cast consisting of new comers and veterans. Much details on the film have not been let out by the team in order to maintain the novelty of the film. The only plot line that has been given out revolves around a village and the leadership of one man that forces the one’s around him to fight against the British rulers. The film will be releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada on the 7th of April. The letter from Muragadoss has created more hype around the film's release and is sure to get the film a good shot at the theatres.

