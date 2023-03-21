A R Rahman and Mani Ratnam bring back Roja Vibes with their new photos for Ponniyin Selvan 2 BGM session

After the thundering success of the first installment of Ponniyin Selvan Chapter 1, Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman are all geared up for the second part which has been getting fans all excited ever since last year. The first film that had Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead was among the list of top-grossing films of last year with a worldwide gross crossing a whopping 500 crore mark following the magnum opus’s KGF Chapter 2. RRR and Vikram in their respective languages. The cast will be returning this time around to reprise their roles.

All set for the much-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Part 2

The second part which was shot simultaneously with the first is all geared up for its last stretch of post-production works as per latest reports coming in from sources. Music director A R Rahman took to his Instagram page to share a few working stills behind the background scoring sessions to the film with Mani Ratnam present. The picture was shared by the famous Abbey Road Studios. The fans all are excited with the last leg works in progress and Rahman’s post has been taken over by the fans with great excitement as the Oscar-winning music director rarely shares his work pictures on social media platforms and the hype just got real.

The release date for Ponniyin Selvan 2

The release of the second part of the Ponniyin Selvan 2 has been fixed for April 28th, 2023 long back and the team seems to stick to the schedule as per Rahman’s latest post. The film will also be a multi-lingual simultaneously dubbed version in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively. Only a lyrical song and a sneak peek teaser has been shared by the team as of now but we will be getting a trailer for PS 2 in the coming days hopefully.

About Ponniyin Selvan.

The films are based on an epic novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in the 1950s, revolving around the times of the Chola dynasty and the ensuing wartime stories The film which has been a dream project for the ace director Mani Ratnam has been making for a long time for budgetary and logistical issues.

