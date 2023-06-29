A R Rahman reigns as Highest-Paid Singer in Indian Cinema: His per-film earnings revealed

When discussing the most popular singer in India at the moment, several names come to mind, such as Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sachet Tandon. Arijit Singh, in particular, is known for his contributions to numerous major songs being released. While he gives his voice in almost all of the movies, it would be surprising for many to know that he is not the highest-paid singer in Indian cinema.

As it turns out, another singer earns way more than all these popular vocal talents, and this singer is none other than A R Rahman.

A R Rahman is the highest-paid singer in India

As per the latest reports, A R Rahman is the highest-paid singer in India, and there is no one else who even comes close to him in terms of remuneration. It has been confirmed that the full-time music director and part-time singer make a whopping Rs. 3 crore per song. Yes, you heard that right.

Even with his remuneration being this high, people go out of their way to have the Academy Award-winning music director in their movies. It also has to be noted that this may also be a significant reason why AR Rahman mostly sings only for the movies that he composes.

Check out a song composed by A R Rahman for Maamannan here:

A R Rahman and his longevity

The composer has been reigning over the Indian music scene for the past 30 years. Ever since he made his debut as a music director in the 1992 film Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam, the music director has not looked back. He has constantly updated with the times and made changes to the way he makes music. His will to constantly evolve with the music that is relevant at the moment can be a big reason why he is still the first priority for music directors.



A R Rahman just had a release with Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, and the songs of the movie are proving to be a clear winner. This, along with the songs of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, proves the versatility of Rahman as he commands and composes songs for a variety of scripts. Thus, honing his craft with the ever-changing nature of cinema.

