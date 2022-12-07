A sneak peek into Ram Charan's fitness routine

Ram Charan has always been a popular name in the South, however his latest release, RRR made his stardom reach new heights. In order to maintain a picture-perfect appearance on the big screen, the actor spends a lot of time in the gym. He makes sure to regularly hit the gym and keeps his abs and biceps toned. As you might recall, the Acharya star underwent an impressive transformation back in 2019, leaving fans dumbstruck.

Ram Charan makes it a point to hit the gym at least six times a week. According to reports, he warms up with a set of push-ups, followed by incline bench presses, and barbel floor wipers, along with other intense exercises.

The star does not miss his exercise even when on holiday. Recently, he was in Africa and he managed to turn the outdoors into a natural gym. He even shared the video of his interesting workout on his Instagram, "All set for my upcoming schedule- workout has no vacation!"

Aside from a rigorous workout routine, the star also tries his best to eat healthily. He starts his day with oats, eggs, and almond milk. For lunch, Ram Charan munches on 200g of chicken breast, along with half a cup of green curry, and half a cup of brown rice. Then comes dinner for which he fills the plate with some green salad, along with avocado and a bowl of nuts.

Ram Charan honored

Ram Charan was recently awarded for his noteworthy contribution to Indian cinema. Congratulating him on the Award, his father and Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote, "Absolutely thrilled for you and proud on winning the True Legend Future Of Young India Award. Bravo! Way to go, dearest, Ram Charan – Appa and Amma."

Ram Charan's work commitments

Now, talking about Ram Charan's professional commitments, he is currently busy with director S Shankar's RC15. The project has been bankrolled by producer Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, and features Kiara Advani as the leading lady, along with SJ Surya, Anjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in important roles, along with others.

Director Karthik Subbaraju has written the script for RC15, whereas Tirru and R. Rathnavelu have cranked the camera for the untitled film. Shameer Muhammed is editing the drama with music scored by renowned composer S Thaman. The protagonist for the film will be an IAS officer.

RC15 will; be released in the cinema halls by next year in 2023.

