Mamukoya passes away: A look at 4 iconic scenes featuring the comedic genius

Veteran actor Mamukkoya passed away today on 1:05 PM and Malayalam cinema as a whole has joined in mourning the untimely demise of the legendary performer, who has been active in films for the past 44 years. Mamukkoya is undoubtedly one of the finest actors that Malayalam cinema had. He has shown his grasp of comic and dramatic parts with equal ease. The actor is known for his zany one-liners and was often referred to as the official “King of Thugs”, a call back to his skill at delivering prompt, wisecracks in the most humorous way possible. The actor who has acted in over 400 films has left behind a rich legacy of his comic chops on and off-screen during interviews. His one-liners have been part of Kerala’s pop culture.

Let’s have a look at his long-lasting legacy and some of his most iconic comedy scenes:

Gafoor Ka Dosth from Nadodikkattu

No Malayalee can help but have a big smile across their face in any passing references to this iconic line from the 1987 classic film “Nadodikkaattu”. The film starring Mohanlal, Shobhana, and Sreenivasan in the lead saw Mamukkoya in an extended cameo where he stole the show from the leading stars of the film in all the scenes that he appeared in. The dialogue where he teaches two clueless guys the basics of the Arabic language with the hopes of surviving life in Dubai with the “Aslam Valekkum, Valekkum Aslam” in his famous thick Thalassery accent, is one of the most iconic scenes in Malayalam cinema history. Even his scam of cheating hopeful two jobless Gulf aspirants with failed job promises is undercut by his naïve delivery of the lines. This has become a part of Malayalee cultural conversation when Malayalees try to speak Arabic in a funny context, thanks to Mamukkoya’s eternal line readings and genuine performance.

“Smile Please” from Vadakkunokkiyantram

This is yet another iconic scene in the annals of Malayalam cinema, from the classic Sreenivasan starrer Vadakkunokkiyantram. The film too had a small cameo as a stylish photographer who is irritated with Sreenivasan’s look while clicking a photograph with his wife, played by Parvathy Jayaram. He injects a sort of playful sarcasm into the way he treats the couple posing for the photograph, commenting on the hero’s lack of height as an insult but delivered with a deft touch. The scenes involving him are laugh riots even to this day, in typical Mamukkoya fashion mixing a lived-in quality to an otherwise short on-screen part.

“Aadhyam Body Kandathu Ayalanu sir” from Oppam

In a more recent scene from Priyadarshan’s thriller Oppam starring Mohanlal, Mamukkoya delivers much-needed comic relief in all scenes he is part of. One of the most hilarious scenes featuring Mamukkoya and Chemban Vinod, sees him playing a security guard who has been called to testify against his witness statement in a murder. However, what follows is a masterclass in wordplay and measured buffoonery, that is unmatched in Malayalam cinema. Mamukkoya when asked if he is the one who saw the body first goes on to confuse the police officer with his epic one-liner, “Ayaal Anu Body Adhyam Kandathu” which is a common usage in Kerala, when people try to complicate simple things by stating unnecessary details. The brilliant writing by Priyadarshan also helps but it is genuinely genius-level passive construction of the joke that sucks you into the scene and has been a modern-day classic of his legendary career.

“Aaru Nee Badree” from Manthra Mothiram

This particular comedic sequence is rooted in some prior knowledge of Mamukkoya’s famous dialogue delivery and peculiar accent, which has made him a household name. The scene features him paired with actors Dileep and Mani from the film Manthra Mothiram, where he sings a traditional song from a play happening in Hindu mythology with a totally out-of-sync tone that is usually associated with Muslim wedding dances. The hilarious scene is special for his childish innocence with which he accuses Mani of being biased for finding his song problematic. The rendering of the tune, his looks in the sage attire, everything adds flavour to the scene.

These scenes do not sum up his comedic chops in any way. His turns in films like Chandralekha, Ramji Rao Speaking, Vettam, Sandesham, Megham, and many more have contributed much to the Malayalee daily lingo than any other actor. His familiarity, realistic acting style, and unconventional accent have all led to his legendary status over a 40-year career where he has shared screen space with actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram right up to the latest set of actors in Malayalam cinema due to his longevity as a serious artist. A day won’t go by for Malayalee’s making some passing reference from one of his now obscure film lines or dialogue. What else can an artist accomplish with a long, spotless career.

