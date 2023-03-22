A sneak peek into the Yash and Allu Arjun’s Ugadi celebrations with family

Ugadi is a special occasion to celebrate the upcoming year with your family. The festival is meant to exchange sweets, gifts, and happy moments with your loved ones. Usually observed as the beginning of a new month of the Hindu Lunar calendar, it is a moment to bask in the glory of the current moment and engage in prayers for a hopeful future ahead. The typical Ugadi day comprises oil bathes, flag hosting, rangoli-making sessions, and spending quality time with the families. This year we have a sneak peek into the Ugadi day celebrations of two of our biggest stars.

Rocky Bhai and Pushpa send Ugadi wishes

Yash, who has taken a short break after KGF 2, can be seen basking in the riches of the Ugadi celebrations. Likewise, we also have another superstar Allu Arjun who celebrated the day with his family. The wives of the stars took to their social media handles to share the images from their personal celebrations with their families.

Yash is also featured in Radhika Pandit’s post but Allu Arjun seems to be missing in the video shared by Allu Sneha Reddy. The posts are sure to fill their fans and followers with a lot of excitement and gratitude for their fresh start this year.

