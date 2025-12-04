A Year of Love: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shower love as they celebrate 1st anniversary with unseen wedding video

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024. As a year has passed, the actress is celebrating her first anniversary with Chay, unveiling their wedding video and reminiscing about the beautiful moments from their ceremony.

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates 1st anniversary with husband Naga Chaitanya

Sharing the video online, Sobhita wrote, “The wind always blows homeward. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew, as though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

In response, Chay commented, "Blessed to be a part of your journey, my love. Happy anniversary.”

In the video, Sobhita also reflects on her feelings about marriage and explains that even though she is complete as an individual, she still feels a void when her husband is absent.

The actress said, “I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody comes in and fills that void. I think we are complete on our own and yet, in his absence... I would not be full.”

Apart from the festivities, the video also showcased the couple enjoying themselves, capturing several fun and joyful moments during the ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita exchanged their vows last year in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding festivities were held in the presence of family members and close friends. While the actress wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree, Chay opted for an ethnic kurta paired with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's golden pancha.

Before finding love with Sobhita, the Thandel actor was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. His first marriage ended in 2021 after the couple announced their divorce through an official statement.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s upcoming works

Naga Chaitanya is next set to appear in a lead role in the movie Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The action-adventure film features the Yuvasamrat as a rugged explorer, with Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is expected to star in a lead role in the Tamil film Vettuvam, co-starring Arya and Lubber Pandhu fame Dinesh.

