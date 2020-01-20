AA 20: Allu Arjun and Sukumar starrer gets a title? Here's what the team has to say

While Allu Arjun is celebrating the success of his recently released film, fans have already started talking about his next with director Sukumar.

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film not only opened to a thunderous response but is also minting big numbers at the box office. While Bunny is celebrating the success of the film, fans have already started talking about his next with director Sukumar. The film will mark Allu Arjun and Sukumar's collaboration after almost a decade. According to social media buzz, the makers of the film are planning to title the film as ‘Seshachalam’. However, the makers have rubbished the reports.

The production house took to Twitter and clarified about the same, “Title for Stylish Star @alluarjun's #AA20 with Sukumar Garu is not yet finalized...Reports that are appearing in some web sites regarding the title are all false and there is no truth in the same. The title will be announced at an appropriate time later. Thank you!” (sic) Well, now fans are eagerly looking forward to an official announcement by the makers of Allu Arjun starrer. AA 20 stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of the films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

Meanwhile, AA20 will reportedly see Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. The film will have music by Devi Sri Prasad.

