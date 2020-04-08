AA 20 First Look OUT: Allu Arjun looks intense as Pushpa Raj; Film to get Pan India release

Finally, the much-awaited day is here! Allu Arjun turns a year older today, April 8 and the actor has treated his fans with the first look of his next film. Allu Arjun's next AA 20 has been titled Pushpa and the first look of the actor has left his fans asking for more. Bunny's intense and rugged look has already taken social media by storm and fans just can't keep calm to know what's next in stores. Also, Pushpa will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Yes, Allu Arjun's upcoming Telugu film goes Pan-India and fans moviegoers are super excited about it.

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, "First Look and the Title of my next movie “ P U S H P A “ . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @thisisdsp . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it ." Mythri Movie Makers, the production house tweeted, "Honoured to be presenting Stylish Star Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, our #Pushpa in 5 languages! A film by @aryasukku The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada across the World!."

Allu Arjun will be seen in a bearded avatar and long tresses throughout the film. Apparently, he plays the role of a lorry driver. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Bunny for the first time in AA 20.

Earlier, sharing the details about his next, the birthday boy in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

