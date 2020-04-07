AA 20 Update: Allu Arjun's fans can't keep calm; First look poster to be out on the actor's birthday
After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. The actor will soon kick-start shooting of his next film, tentatively called AA20 with director Sukumar. Once the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak will come to an end, the makers of the film will gear up with the shooting of the much-awaited Telugu film. While moviegoers are looking forward to this much-awaited upcoming Telugu film, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have decided to release the first look poster tomorrow, April 8. The first look poster of the film will be released on Allu Arjun's 38th birthday.
#AA20Update on 8th April at 9AM Cannot wait anymore Our Beloved Stylish Stat is coming @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial #AA20 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Du97igGtsf
— Akash Khan (@Akash_c8) April 7, 2020
Waiting for @alluarjun bday trend
waiting for #ThalaAjith bday trend
waiting for @tarak9999 bday trend#AA20#ValimaiDiwali #Valimai #KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/3GFdp7GQNX
— Rusthum (@Babu1Telugu) April 7, 2020
#AA20#NTR30
971 followers
Make it 1k followerstr &AA fans assemble and do it https://t.co/H6PKFVXYy9 pic.twitter.com/DBES5ioWnF
— Charan AAdhf msdian (@Charanmsdian7) April 7, 2020
Allu arjun annaya #AA20
update
On 08 april 9 AM
Don't miss
Anna birthday roju racha rachey@alluarjun@allusujith pic.twitter.com/v6NKIRgaek
— T Santosh Kumar (@santosh_chintu_) April 7, 2020
Talking about the movie, earlier, Allu Arjun said in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."
This will be the 20th film of Allu Arjun and it is being produced by Maithree Movie Makers.
