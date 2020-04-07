AA 20 Update: Allu Arjun's fans can't keep calm; First look poster to be out on the actor's birthday

While moviegoers are looking forward to this much-awaited upcoming Telugu film, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer AA 20 have decided to release the first look poster tomorrow, April 8. The first look poster of the film will be released on Allu Arjun's 38th birthday.

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them. The actor will soon kick-start shooting of his next film, tentatively called AA20 with director Sukumar. Once the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak will come to an end, the makers of the film will gear up with the shooting of the much-awaited Telugu film. While moviegoers are looking forward to this much-awaited upcoming Telugu film, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer have decided to release the first look poster tomorrow, April 8. The first look poster of the film will be released on Allu Arjun's 38th birthday.

The production house of the film tweeted, "#AA20Update on 8th April at 9 AM Collision symbol Inka chusko naa saami." Ever since the makers of the film shared the news on social media, fans can't keep calm and have taken social media by storm. According to media reports, Allu Arjun will be seen in a bearded avatar and long tresses. Apparently, he plays the role of a lorry driver. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing the screen space with Bunny for the first time in AA 20. Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about AA 20.

Talking about the movie, earlier, Allu Arjun said in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of these films. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films."

This will be the 20th film of Allu Arjun and it is being produced by Maithree Movie Makers.

