AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022

Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21 and there is too much excitement about it on social media.

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Tollywood star Allu Arjun will be seen next in one of the most-anticipated movies titled, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film has got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. While fans are wondering what's next in stores for them, here's another big surprise by the actor as he announces his next project. Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21 and there is too much excitement about it on Twitter. #AA21 is currently the top trend and fans can't keep calm to know more about the film.

Director Siva and Allu Arjun took to Twitter as they made this big announcement. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." The film is slated to release in early 2022. According to media reports, the film is based on a political angle and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures will be jointly producing this film.

Glad to announce my next with stylish star @alluarjun, produced by my dearest friend sudhakar mikkilineni @Yuvasudhaarts in association with @GA2Official pic.twitter.com/oKciwiSYgB — koratala siva (@sivakoratala) July 31, 2020

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Talking about Pushpa, the makers will soon kick-start the shoot and are planning to complete it within 6 months. Bunny will reportedly play the role of a lorry driver who is engaged into redwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead actress in the Sukumar directorial.

Vijay Sethupathi was signed to essay the antagonist in Allu Arjun starrer. However, he recently stepped out of the project citing date issues. Pushpa, also starring Prakash Raj in an important role is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will release in 5 languages.

