  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022

Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21 and there is too much excitement about it on social media.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 01:03 pm
AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022AA 21: Allu Arjun joins hands with Koratala Siva for his next; To Release in 2022
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Tollywood star Allu Arjun will be seen next in one of the most-anticipated movies titled, Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film has got delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown. While fans are wondering what's next in stores for them, here's another big surprise by the actor as he announces his next project. Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Koratala Siva for his next tentatively called AA21 and there is too much excitement about it on Twitter. #AA21 is currently the top trend and fans can't keep calm to know more about the film. 

Director Siva and Allu Arjun took to Twitter as they made this big announcement. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." The film is slated to release in early 2022. According to media reports, the film is based on a political angle and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Yuvasudha Arts and GA2 Pictures will be jointly producing this film. 

Also Read: Allu Arjun gets emotional as he remembers grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his death anniversary

Talking about Pushpa, the makers will soon kick-start the shoot and are planning to complete it within 6 months. Bunny will reportedly play the role of a lorry driver who is engaged into redwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead actress in the Sukumar directorial. 

Vijay Sethupathi was signed to essay the antagonist in Allu Arjun starrer. However, he recently stepped out of the project citing date issues. Pushpa, also starring Prakash Raj in an important role is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will release in 5 languages. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement