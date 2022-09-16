Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Movie Review: This film's soulful storyline is undone by imperfect portrayal of poignancy

There are quite a few contrived coincidences that drive the story of this film. But if we don't complain about such convenient accidents, it is because the story seems to suggest that destiny is at the root of whatever happens in the lives of Naveen ( Sudheer Babu , as a filmmaker), Dr. Alekhya (a doctor who takes to acting after a poignant turn of events), and the latter's parents.

Naveen is looking at making a blockbuster film where the central character is a gorgeous Princess. He accidentally comes across a cute, vivacious woman (Krithi Shetty) in an abandoned showreel. He knows he has found his Princess. But the woman in question is not ready to become his muse, for her world is a far cry from the supposedly artificial, brutal world of cinema. More than Alekhya, her parents abhor the film industry, deriding it like possessed humans.

But things work for Naveen, who eventually ropes in Alekhya after a big reveal. The sailing, yet, won't be smooth because they both have another hurdle to cross.

This second installment of Indraganti's cinema trilogy (no prizes for guessing that 'Sammohanam' was the first one) is way too affected and superficial for its base material. The lead performances just don't tug at your heartstrings even when the writing is brilliant on paper. The construction of the chemistry between Naveen and Alekhya is also random. In their very first scene together, the latter emotes as if she is on her 2nd or 3rd date with Naveen. And one wonders why a rich, sought-after filmmaker doesn't know how to approach a woman with an acting proposal.

If the film is not as heartrending as it should be, it is because the lead actors don't look weathered by events. There is no trace of agony in them in a lot of scenes.

The staging of Sudheer Babu's portions is pretentious in the first half. Naveen is a star director who behaves like a cine hero given to a slightly affected off-screen demeanor. Indraganti, who is surely one of the most sensible directors of Telugu cinema, mixes up things here. The film, while taking potshots at run-of-the-mill entertainment in mindless movies, ends up falling back precisely on mindless elements. You take a dig at how heroines are rendered brainless in commercial movies and then proceed to show Alekhya having a soft spot for Naveen because a random line from one of his previous movies impacted a youngster. What is so intelligent about a woman who judges a filmmaker by a line in his otherwise senseless film and not by his generous donation to a charitable trust?

If you leave out such issues, the film works as a storyline. The interval reveals is something nobody will see coming. The final act is another neatly-etched stretch, although you would have loved a Murali Sharma in place of Srikanth Iyengar (who plays Alekhya's father).

Themes such as overcoming pangs of guilt, self-redemption, living someone's dream, and finding peace in defying conventions, are drowned out by many below-ordinary scenes.

