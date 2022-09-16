Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali screening: Sudheer Babu gets teary-eyed as he meets Mohan Krishna Indraganti
Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty reached a theatre in Hyderabad today on the opening day of their romantic entertainer, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.
Sudheer Babu's romantic drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has made it to the cinema halls today on the 16th of September. On the opening day of this Telugu drama, the protagonist, along with the director of the flick Mohan Krishna Indraganti and the leading lady Krithi Shetty visited a theatre in Hyderabad. We bring to you a historic moment for the visit. Sudheer Babu got extremely emotional as he met Mohan. A video of the actor and director hugging each other has made it to social media.
The film's cast also includes Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan, along with others in prominent roles. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director combo after Sammohanam and V. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Benchmark studios, Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the film. As PG Vinda is the cinematographer for the project, while Marthand K. Venkatesh has performed the editing for the film.
The movie follows the life of Krithi Shetty's character, a doctor by profession who has always wanted to join the film industry. However, she ends up accepting a role in a movie being made under the direction of Sudheer Babu's character. The trouble is that her parents are completely against her acting ambition. What will be the result of his collaboration makes for the story of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali.
Furthermore, Sudheer Babu has joined hands with director V Anand Prasad for the action-packed drama, Hunt. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava and Satya Krishnan will also play important roles in the flick.
