Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali screening: Sudheer Babu gets teary-eyed as he meets Mohan Krishna Indraganti

Sudheer Babu's romantic drama Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has made it to the cinema halls today on the 16th of September. On the opening day of this Telugu drama, the protagonist, along with the director of the flick Mohan Krishna Indraganti and the leading lady Krithi Shetty visited a theatre in Hyderabad. We bring to you a historic moment for the visit. Sudheer Babu got extremely emotional as he met Mohan. A video of the actor and director hugging each other has made it to social media.

The film's cast also includes Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan, along with others in prominent roles. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director combo after Sammohanam and V. Financed by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Benchmark studios, Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the film. As PG Vinda is the cinematographer for the project, while Marthand K. Venkatesh has performed the editing for the film.