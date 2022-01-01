Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali: Sudheer Babu & Krithi Shetty flaunt sizzling chemistry in the FIRST LOOK

Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty are teaming up together in a Mohan Krishna Indraganti's directional film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Today, the first look of the lead actors from the romantic film is out and stands up to all the expectations. Sudheer and Krithi flaunt sizzling chemistry and set the internet on fire.

Sudheer Babu took to social media to share the first look from Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali and wrote, As said, here is the smoking hot first look of #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali.." Sudheer can be seen kissing Krithi on the neck in the first look poster. This new happening pair promises fresh romance on the big screen. Take a look at the poster here:

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks the third collaboration of the director and Sudheer Babu after Sammohanam and V.

Billed to be a rom-com, 'Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Cheppali' is produced by Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers. Vivek Sagar is in charge of music composition. Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is slated for Valentine’s day release on 14 February 2022.