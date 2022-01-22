Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Teaser: Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty promise a fun romantic comedy

Teaser for Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty starrer Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is here. The teaser of the romantic comedy looks highly promising and looks like another fun ride. The teaser shows Sudheer Babu as a filmmaker who wants to make a female-centric film. Meanwhile, he meets a beautiful girl who is a doctor and wants her to act in the film. Despite their different approaches towards life, they end up falling in love and she finally gets agrees to do the movie.

Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director after Sammohanam and V. The teaser looks fresh and exciting.

Check out the teaser below:

The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the film and PG Vinda has looked after the cinematography. Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is slated for Valentine's day release on 14 February 2022. With the promising teaser, it seems like Sudheer Babu is all set to deliver another hit.

Meanwhile, Sudheer Babu was last seen in Karuna Kumar’s Sridevi Soda Center. Financed by 70mm Entertainments, the film was released on 27 August 2021. The film revolved around the life of a light man who falls in love with Sridevi, a girl running a soda shop. The film starred Anandhi in the lead opposite Sudheer Babu along with Pavel Navageethan, Sneha Gupta and Monojit Shil.

Also Read: Krishna, Sudheer Babu, Anil Sunkara and others attend the rituals of late Ramesh Babu at his house