Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Trailer: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty's 'will they, will they not' romance

Superstar Mahesh Babu has recently launched the enchanting trailer of Sudheer Babu, and Krithi Shetty headlined romantic entertainer, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Conceptualized and helmed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Kalyani Natarajan are playing prominent characters in the movie. Bankrolled by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli under Benchmark Studios banners, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu is presenting the flick.

Now, coming to the trailer, the clip opens with the introduction of Krithi Shetty's character, who is a doctor by profession. Always wanted to join the films, but she accepts a role in movies and Sudheer Babu, the director of this movie is ecstatic with her casting. While Shetty has been dreaming of becoming an actress, her parents are completely against it. They do not hold a very high opinion of the film industry. What will be the outcome of this uncertain relationship forms the crux of this story. Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty shared some electrifying chemistry on screen and Vennela Kishore's comic timing is impressive.

Check out the trailer below:

Cinematography has been done by PG Vinda, and Vivek Sagar has rendered the music for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. Furthermore, Sahi Suresh is the art director of the movie, and Marthand K Venkatesh is the head of editing. This much-anticipated drama is scheduled to reach the cinema halls on the 16th of September this year.