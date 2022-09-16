Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Twitter Review: Here's how fans reacted to Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty's film

Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty's romantic film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna hit the theatres today. The romantic entertainer managed to impress the audience with posters, teasers, and trailers. As the film is released, movie buffs reached the cinema halls to watch the movie and also shared their reviews on social media platforms. Sudheer Babu portrayed the role of a budding filmmaker Naveen and Krithi Shetty played the role of Dr Alekhya. Things take a new turn when these contrasting personalities fall in love with each other.

Like Indraganti’s previous movies, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali also has good prominence for music. Vivek Sagar impressed with his pleasant composition of the first single Kottha Kottha Gaa. Other songs in the album are also going to captivate music lovers. A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who have already watched the film, took to their social media handles to share their opinion. Take a look at some of those tweets here: