Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Twitter Review: Here's how fans reacted to Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty's film
A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who have already watched the film, took to their social media handles to share their opinion.
Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty's romantic film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, directed by Indraganti Mohana Krishna hit the theatres today. The romantic entertainer managed to impress the audience with posters, teasers, and trailers. As the film is released, movie buffs reached the cinema halls to watch the movie and also shared their reviews on social media platforms.
Sudheer Babu portrayed the role of a budding filmmaker Naveen and Krithi Shetty played the role of Dr Alekhya. Things take a new turn when these contrasting personalities fall in love with each other.
Like Indraganti’s previous movies, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali also has good prominence for music. Vivek Sagar impressed with his pleasant composition of the first single Kottha Kottha Gaa. Other songs in the album are also going to captivate music lovers.
A few enthusiastic moviegoers, who have already watched the film, took to their social media handles to share their opinion. Take a look at some of those tweets here:
Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director after Sammohanam and V. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the film and PG Vinda has looked after the cinematography.
Also Read; Saakini Daakini: Nivetha Thomas watches premiere show with family; Sushmitha Konidela and others attend