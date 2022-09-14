Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Event: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty look perfect; Naga Chaitanya aces casual attire
As Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is gearing up for release on September 16., a grand pre-release event was hosted, on Tuesday night.
Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti with a film titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film also stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. As the film is gearing up for release this week, a grand pre-release event was hosted in Hyderabad, on Tuesday night. Along with the lead pair, Naga Chaitanya and Adivi Sesh attended the event as chief guests.
While Sudheer Babu opted for a formal look in yellow, Krithi looked beautiful in a sequin saree. Naga Chaitanya also grabbed the attention with his hassle-free casual look that is simply stylish and perfect.
Take a look at the pics here:
Superstar Mahesh Babu has recently launched the enchanting trailer of the film. It shows the journey of an aspiring actress who falls in love with a director. Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty shared some electrifying chemistry on screen.
Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film. Written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director after Sammohanam and V. The film is backed by Mythri Movie Makers along with Benchmark studios. Vivek Sagar composed the music for the film and PG Vinda looked after the cinematography.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali will hit the screens on September 16.
