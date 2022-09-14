Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Event: Sudheer Babu, Krithi Shetty look perfect; Naga Chaitanya aces casual attire

Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti with a film titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. The film also stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. As the film is gearing up for release this week, a grand pre-release event was hosted in Hyderabad, on Tuesday night. Along with the lead pair, Naga Chaitanya and Adivi Sesh attended the event as chief guests. While Sudheer Babu opted for a formal look in yellow, Krithi looked beautiful in a sequin saree. Naga Chaitanya also grabbed the attention with his hassle-free casual look that is simply stylish and perfect.



Take a look at the pics here: