Aa Drushya fame Arjun Gowda turns ambulance driver to assist patients amid COVID 19 crisis

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, several celebrities have come forward to offer help to the needy. Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has decided to take up the job of an ambulance driver.

The second wave of Covid-19 has created an intense situation in India. With the unavailability of oxygen supply and hospital beds, citizens across the country are facing the biggest health crisis. Amid the global pandemic, multiple celebrities have come forth to take action and offer a helping hand. Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood, , Bhumi Pednekar, , are among who have used the power of the internet to engage in humanitarian works. Now, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has taken it a step forward to assist people in need.

The actor, who is known for his performances in films like Yuvarathnaa, Odeya, Rustum, and Aa Drushya, decided to take up the job of an ambulance driver during the Coronavirus pandemic. In a chat with Bangalore Times, the actor revealed the reason behind his decision. "I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites,” he stated. The star also explained that he intends to provide aid to everyone, regardless of “where they come from” or which religion they practice.

The actor also expressed his gratitude for the wishes he received from people. He further added how he has taken the necessary training and precautions to become better at the job and help people through the crisis. The star explained his passion to serve the people of his state. “It's my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of Karnataka,” he added.

Credits :Bangalore Times

