AA20: Allu Arjun hires a dialect coach to train for the Sukumar directorial? Find Out

The news reports about the film AA20 further add that south star Allu Arjun will be playing the role of a truck driver.

The south star Allu Arjun will be starring in the upcoming AA20. The official title of the Allu Arjun starrer is yet to be announced. The film is helmed by south director Sukumar. The latest news update is that the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo lead actor has hired a tutor to train him in the Chittoor dialect. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that he gets his character perfectly right.

But the fans are very excited about the Sukumar directorial. The film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing the first look of the south actor who is fondly known as Stylish Star. According to media reports, the S/O Satyamurthy actor will be having a rugged look for the highly anticipated film. The film's director Sukumar who has helmed the film Rangasthalam will be making sure that Allu Arjun's character becomes a hit among the fans and followers of the star. There is also a strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the film AA20 will be releasing the first look poster of the lead actor very soon.

This news has got the fans and audience members very excited. The south star Allu Arjun last featured in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had south siren, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead.

