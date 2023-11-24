AA22: ‘Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas film to be a pan-Indian blockbuster,’ says producer Bunny Vas

Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas are reuniting for a film tentatively titled AA22, following their successful collaboration on Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020. According to the latest reports circulating, the film features actress Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, opposite Allu Arjun and Trivikram's upcoming combination.

Their last collaboration was a critical and commercial success, garnering immense appreciation from audiences. Amidst growing anticipation, rumors suggest AA22 might be a period drama set during India's freedom struggle. Recently, in an interview, Bunny Vas, one of the partners of GA2 (Geetha Arts Production), spilled the beans on an upcoming collaboration between Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun.

More insights about Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas's upcoming film

In a recent interview with GreatAndhara, Bunny Vas, a partner in the production company Geetha Arts (GA2), provided insights into the upcoming film by Trivikram Srinivas starring Allu Arjun.

In response to the much-anticipated collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas, Bunny Vas shared an update on the film's progress. He stated, "The storyline for the movie is ready. Once director Trivikram Srinivas finishes his current project, Guntur Kaaram, the pre-production of this film is expected to begin."

The producer elaborated, "This is a large-scale film, and the pre-production process will be extensive. The director needs to thoroughly develop the storyline, which may take some time."

Bunny Vas expressed the significance of this collaboration, highlighting, "This collaboration will be a prestigious project for Geetha Arts. It will surpass the scale of a pan-Indian film, with a substantial budget and wide appeal."

The producer's comments have fueled anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas.

Check out the movie announcement teaser for Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas below

Upcoming projects by Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Arjun

Trivikram Srinivas is preparing for his upcoming release, Guntur Kaaram, a masala action flick starring Mahesh Babu in their third collaboration. The film features Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, with music composed by S. Thaman. Guntur Kaaram is slated for release next year, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.

Allu Arjun is currently working on a follow-up to his popular 2021 film, Pushpa: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. The film has reportedly completed more than half of its shooting and is in the final stages of production.

Apart from AA22, Allu Arjun is also in discussions for a potential collaboration with Jawan director Atlee, but the project has yet to be officially confirmed.

