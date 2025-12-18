AA22xA6: Allu Arjun and Atlee’s movie to go Dhurandhar way? Likely to be made in 2 parts

Allu Arjun and director Atlee joined hands earlier this year for the tentatively titled AA22xA6. As the film is currently in production, it appears that the movie might turn out to be a two-part venture.

Is Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 going to be a 2-part film?

According to online buzz, the makers of AA22xA6 are considering the possibility of making the film a two-part project. Owing to the scale, budget, and grandeur of the film, the team seems interested in such a development. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Moreover, reports suggest that the film has completed nearly 60 percent of its shoot, with the makers currently filming an underwater action sequence. With top technicians from Hollywood associated with the project, the first part is expected to be released by the end of 2026, while the sequel is likely to be shot later.

Recently, the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar had also gone on a similar route, announcing a sequel which will release on March 19, 2026.

More about AA22xA6

AA22xA6 is an upcoming action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Directed by Atlee, the movie is said to explore the concept of a parallel world, with several new elements being introduced with the help of international studios.

The makers had earlier announced that Deepika Padukone would play one of the main leads in the film and even shared a promo featuring her. Additionally, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are also speculated to be part of the project.

Marking the first collaboration between the Pushpa star and Atlee, reports suggest that the film may feature Allu Arjun in quadruple roles, making it the first time the actor appears in multiple avatars in a single movie.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun was last seen in a lead role in the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and explores the story of a daily wage worker and his rise to becoming the leader of a sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as co-leads, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies in Indian cinema.

Looking ahead, there are speculations that the actor might work with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film soon. However, this is just a rumor for now.

