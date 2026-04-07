AA22xA6: Allu Arjun confirms title reveal on 44th birthday for Atlee directorial with Deepika Padukone

Upcoming Allu Arjun project, nicknamed AA22xA6, is one of the most-awaited releases in the actor’s filmography. For his first collaboration with director Atlee, the Telugu star is returning to the masses with yet another fantasy actioner, reportedly bringing in fellow actors like Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ramya Krishnan, for the ensemble movie. It has been confirmed that the official title of the film will be revealed on April 8 at 11 am IST.

Allu Arjun announces AA22xA6 title reveal to be on his birthday

Just a day before his 44th birthday, actor Allu Arjun shared plans for a grand reveal of his next film’s title. The temporarily nicknamed AA22xA6 will officially announce its nickname on April 8, 2026, which also marks the lead star’s 44th round around the sun. Taking to his social media account, the actor wrote, “Title Poster tomorrow at 11 AM. #AA22xA6” which was accompanied by an image of a beastly hand with pointed claws and a hairy arm peeking out from the bottom of the frame. In the background, one could observe similar edgy objects and the remnants of a fire of some sort, urging upwards. The sparks could be noticed near the end of the hand.

Check out the image below:

Previously, the film has been reported to be a mix of fantasy and action, with certain comments suggesting a science fiction angle. The high-budget production has long been anticipated by fans of the actor and the filmmaker. With Sai Abhyankkar joining the film’s music production, it was earlier reported that Tiger Shroff may make an appearance in the project. The scope of his role and the possible casting confirmation are awaited.

April 8, 2026, will be the official title confirmation and the first look for AA22xA6, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, commemorating his birthday.