AA22xA6: Sai Abhyankkar confirms providing music for Allu Arjun starrer, reveals Atlee signed him with one song

Allu Arjun and director Atlee are set to hit the big screens soon with their upcoming film, AA22xA6. Initially, Sai Abhyankkar was reported to helm the film’s musical compositions, with the musician now confirming the same and recalling how he landed the project.

Sai Abhyankkar recalls how he landed Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6

Speaking at an event to launch his new single, Pavazha Malli, Sai Abhyankkar revealed how director Atlee offered him the film after hearing just one song. The composer said, “Allu Arjun sir’s AA22xA6 music composition work is currently going on. However, I want to speak about Atlee Anna right now. When he first met me, I hadn’t even signed a single film.”

“I just played one song for him, and the very next second, Atlee Anna asked me, ‘Can you do my next film?’ I was shocked to hear that from him. The confidence Atlee Anna gave me has boosted my career, and I am ever grateful to him,” the musician added.

Earlier, director Atlee and Sai were also spotted having a music composition session during Christmas last year. Apart from the Allu Arjun starrer, the musician also has films like Karuppu, D55, and more in his lineup.

More about AA22xA6

AA22xA6 is an upcoming Allu Arjun starrer directed by Atlee. The film is reportedly based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being mounted on an ambitious scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film.

While the official release date has yet to be announced, the team of AA22xA6 is expected to unveil the first teaser glimpse on April 8, 2026, coinciding with the director’s 44th birthday.

Allu Arjun’s next film

Allu Arjun will next appear in a lead role in a film tentatively titled AA23. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the upcoming actioner will mark the director’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The makers recently unveiled the announcement teaser featuring elements reminiscent of a Western-style film.

ALSO READ: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Plot: Will Pawan Kalyan’s actioner be about a tribal boy’s rise against injustice?