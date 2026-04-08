AA22XA6 Titled Raaka: Allu Arjun stars in fierce, clawed avatar for Atlee directorial with Deepika Padukone

Allu Arjun celebrates his 44th birthday on April 8, 2026. On the occasion of his latest trip around the sun, the Telugu superstar has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film. Previously called AA22xA6, the Atlee directorial has been officially named Raaka. Deepika Padukone has been revealed as the female lead for the project, with reports of multiple other stars having been cast.

AA23xA6 confirms official title as Raaka

In the first look revealed, Allu Arjun turns into a savage. With a ferocious hand covering half of his face, daunting claws take the center stage in the appearance. Dark eyes, laced with emotion, stare right into the camera. With only half of his face revealed, it remains to be seen what secrets are hidden beneath. Taking to his social media accounts, the popular Telugu cinema star wrote, “The wait is over. Gear up for #RAAKA !” This accompanied four versions of the poster in eight different languages, showcasing the film’s pan-India approach.

Check out the title poster below:

While not much can be seen of the character, it is apparent that a feral portrayal awaits the fans of Allu Arjun. Not just his hand, but the upper torso seems to be a hairy presence, pointing towards an animal-inspired character for the role.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the reported casting lineup includes Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Ramya Krishnan in ensemble portrayals.

Another recent casting seems to be for actor Tiger Shroff, which has neither been confirmed nor denied at this point. This film also marks the first collaboration between the lead actor and director Atlee, for which the fans have been extremely excited.

The shooting for the film has been going on in absolute secrecy, maintaining its mysterious vibes as the director, crew, and cast maintain silence on the possible story, as well as its current progression. While an official release date has not been announced so far, Raaka is expected to hit the screens sometime in 2027.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj set internet on fire as AA23 theme goes viral; PHOTO