AA23: Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj end the film being shelved rumors; Director says ‘Updates coming soon’

AA23, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In recent days, rumors have circulated that the film has been shelved. However, the director has now clarified that the project is very much on track by sharing a new picture with the Icon Star.

AA23: Lokesh Kanagaraj shuts down rumors about Allu Arjun starrer being shelved

Taking to social media, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a snapshot of himself alongside Allu Arjun, with the two engaged in a discussion. Sharing the update, the filmmaker wrote, “Interesting updates coming soon.”

Here’s the update:

For the uninitiated, recent rumors suggested that the makers might have shelved the film. However, the latest picture shared by the filmmaker has put these speculations to rest.

According to reports, the film’s pre-production is already underway, and the complete story narration has been completed. Furthermore, filming is expected to begin in December 2026, with the makers reportedly eyeing a Christmas 2027 release.

AA23 is an upcoming action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. In the announcement teaser, the actor is seen wearing a distinctive silver kada, a style often associated with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired aesthetic. The musical tracks and scores are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Although not officially confirmed, reports suggest that Pooja Hegde may play the female lead. The actress has previously shared screen space with Allu Arjun in DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s co-writer and filmmaker Rathna Kumar described AA23 as “a proper pan-Indian film,” highlighting its broad international appeal.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Following the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is set to star in Raaka, directed by Atlee. The film is being presented as a parallel-universe project, and its first-look poster features the actor in a hybrid, beast-like appearance, drawing comparisons to a werewolf-inspired character.

While further details about the project remain under wraps, the makers have confirmed Deepika Padukone as the female lead. The film is expected to feature extensive visual effects, with Sai Abhyankkar composing the songs and background score.

According to early reports, the film is being planned as a two-part project. The story is reportedly set to unfold across two timelines, with one set in an ancient tribal era and the other in a contemporary setting.

Reportedly, the film may also feature Hollywood actor Will Smith in a key role. However, his involvement has not been officially confirmed.

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