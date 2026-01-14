AA23: Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj 'strive for greatness' in major collab, film starts shooting in 2026

Actor Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s joint venture has long been awaited by fans of cinema. On the day of Bhogi, Mythri Movie Makers shared a new update on their social media accounts, announcing the new project it has undertaken- AA23.

With multiple moments of tease, the project was finally confirmed in the evening with a grandiose clip. The video showcased a forest setting. As many animals ran around trying to make their way to the man riding a horse, Allu Arjun is introduced. Anirudh Ravichander will provide music for the film.

AA23: Project confirmed to be Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's joint venture

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj are finally coming together for a highly-awaited film. The confirmation announcement for it was released online with the words 'Strive for greatness' in its caption. While not much has been revealed about the film so far, an ambitious project seems to be in the making. Check out the newly released clip below.

Allu Arjun shared his own excitement for AA23 on X, saying, "I SAY 23, Goin on a spree, Low-Key G, Locked in mentally, That’s a guarantee ! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick Director Lokesh garu and at last with brother Anirudh Ravichander. Can’t wait for this one."

Meanwhile, the director wrote, "Blessed with the best Allu Arjun. #AALoki Looking forward to kicking off this journey with you sir. Let's make it a massive blast. Once again with my brother Anirudh Ravichander."

Earlier, the production company had teased the revelation of a new project by sharing a hint on its X (formerly Twitter) account, “TOMORROW (Jan 14). The real Bhogi would be on the timeline. Stay tuned!” Later, another hint relating it to Allu Arjun's AA23 was dropped, with the actual video being released soon after.

Previously, there were many reports about the two working together to bring forth a big-budget film, rumored to be going on floors soon. Similarly, there were also speculations about the Pushpa star being paid a whopping 75 crore for his portrayal in the film.

While it all remains mere hearsay as of now, the film announced on January 14 presents another chance for the fans to witness the greatness of Allu Arjun on screen, once again enhanced by his collaboration with a star director, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Having created multiple hits on both ends, this joint project has already attracted the attention of many.

About Allu Arjun

After taking over the box office with Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is gearing up for AA22xA6 next. A possible sci-fi flick, it is reportedly being made in collaboration with international studios alongside the skills of Atlee. The rumored 2-part film featuring Deepika Padukone is said to be eyeing a late 2026 or early 2027 release.

ALSO READ: Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 The Rampage in works? Sukumar drops major update