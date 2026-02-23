AA23: Is Lokesh Kanagaraj yet to narrate final script to Allu Arjun? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to collaborate for the first time on the tentatively titled AA23 (or LK07). While the announcement promo of the project created a massive uproar, it appears that the filmmaker has yet to provide a complete script to the Icon Star.

Is Lokesh Kanagaraj yet to narrate the full script of AA23 to Allu Arjun?

According to online buzz shared by Movies Singapore, Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated an outline of the film to the Pushpa actor, which reportedly impressed him. However, the full screenplay is yet to be completed and will be presented to the actor in a final narration once it is ready.

Reportedly, Lokesh is currently working on the bound script along with his co-writers Chandru Anbazhagan and Rathna Kumar, along with other key assistant directors. The filmmaker is presently in Kerala and is expected to continue working on the script until March 3, 2026.

For those unaware, Chandru Anbazhagan previously collaborated with Lokesh on Maanagaram and Coolie, while Rathna Kumar was part of Leo and Master.

AA23 is an upcoming action film starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. In the teaser, Arjun is seen wearing the iconic silver kada that is a recurring element in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films, hinting at a stylish, Western-inspired entertainer.

The film’s music and background score will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Allu Arjun. The theme track, 23 Theme, from the teaser recently went viral on the internet.

Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work front

Allu Arjun is currently working on a film tentatively titled AA22xA6. The upcoming “parallel universe” project is directed by Atlee and stars Deepika Padukone as the co-lead. It is also expected to feature Rashmika Mandanna in a negative role, with reports suggesting that Arjun may play multiple roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to appear in the lead role in his debut acting venture, DC. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, best known for Captain Miller, the film is expected to be a contemporary adaptation of Devadas, set in the gangster world, with Wamiqa Gabbi as the co-lead.

