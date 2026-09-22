Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 New Release Date: Venkatesh Daggubati’s action comedy to hit big screens on October 9

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 is an upcoming action comedy starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was initially slated to release on October 2, 2026. However, the movie has now been postponed by a week and will hit theatres on October 9 instead.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers confirmed the new release date and wrote, “AK47 will be arriving a week later, but we promise you… BLOCKBUSTER ENTERTAINMENT! Aadarsha Kutumbam , now arrives in theatres on OCTOBER 9th!”

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the team unveiled a teaser introducing Venkatesh as Chittibabu, a husband who is house-hunting with his wife. As his wife explores the house and makes humorous remarks, Chittibabu is portrayed as the ideal man of the house in an ideal family.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the film also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, Vennela Kishore, and several others in key roles.

The film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations and written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action comedy follows Raju, a former officer who leads a peaceful life in a village with his wife. However, when a high-profile situation arises, his former girlfriend seeks his help in the search. His wife, suspicious of their renewed closeness, joins them, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic situations.

Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. Additionally, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and several others play pivotal roles.

Following AK47, Venkatesh will star alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The upcoming project, titled January 12 Vidudala , is scheduled to release on January 12, 2027, coinciding with Sankranti next year. The film will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.

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