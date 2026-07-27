Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 Teaser: Makers introduce Venkatesh Daggubati as Chittibabu, ‘ideal’ man of the home

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the makers have unveiled a character teaser introducing the veteran actor as Chittibabu.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 Teaser

In the one-minute teaser, Venkatesh Daggubati is introduced as Chittibabu, a husband who is house hunting with his wife. As his spouse explores the home and makes humorous remarks, Chittibabu is portrayed as the ideal man of the house for an ideal family.

Watch the teaser here:

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the film also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, Vennela Kishore, and several others in key roles.

The film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in the lead role in Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action comedy follows YD Raju, a former IPS officer who now leads a peaceful life in a village with his wife. However, when a high-profile case emerges, his former girlfriend, who is leading the investigation, seeks his help.

As they work together to solve the case, his wife grows suspicious of their renewed closeness and decides to accompany them. The film follows the humorous and chaotic situations that unfold as the trio navigates a series of unexpected challenges.

Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. Additionally, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and several others play pivotal roles. The movie is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Following Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47 , Venkatesh will star alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The upcoming project, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 (NKRAR2), is scheduled for a theatrical release during Sankranti 2027 and will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT Release: When and where to watch Elan and Saanve Megghana’s romantic comedy