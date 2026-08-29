Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47: Venkatesh Daggubati’s action comedy to skip October 2 release? Find out

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 is the upcoming action comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film might skip its October 2, 2026 release date.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 to skip October 2 release?

According to a report by Gulte, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 was initially announced to release in theaters on October 2, 2026. Now, it seems the movie may be postponed from that date and could release in theaters on October 9 instead. The team is also considering October 16 as a potential release date.

However, this is based solely on a report, and no official update has been made by the makers so far.

Earlier, the team unveiled a teaser that introduced Venkatesh as Chittibabu, a husband who is house-hunting with his wife. As his wife explores the home and makes humorous remarks, Chittibabu is portrayed as the ideal man of the house for an ideal family.

Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while the film also features Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Yuvina, Raj Prajwal, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, Udaybir Sandhu, Vennela Kishore, and several others in key roles.

The film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. It is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Venkatesh Daggubati was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action comedy follows Raju, a former officer who leads a peaceful life in a village with his wife. However, when a high-profile situation emerges, his former girlfriend seeks his help with the search. His wife, suspicious of their renewed closeness, joins them, leading to a series of humorous and chaotic situations.

Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. Additionally, Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, and several others play pivotal roles. The movie is available for streaming on ZEE5.

Following Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47, Venkatesh will star alongside Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The upcoming project is titled January 12 Vidudala and is scheduled to release on January 12, 2027, coinciding with Sankranti next year. The film will also feature Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

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