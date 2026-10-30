Aadarsha Kutumbam Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Venkatesh Daggubati, Srinidhi Shetty starrer

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47, starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, was released in theaters on October 30, 2026. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, here’s what the audience has to say about the action-comedy drama.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK47 Twitter Review

Taking it online, one user felt that Satya ’s comedy worked well, but the rest of the film was a mixed bag. They described the film as watchable but found the serious portions uninteresting.

Another netizen praised Trivikram’s signature entertainment, particularly in the first half. They also appreciated Thaman’s background score, Venkatesh’s comic timing and the unexpected interval block.

A third viewer felt that the title Aadarsha Kutumbam (AK47) gave a clear idea of the film’s subject and that the story, screenplay, cinematography, presentation and action sequences came together well. They rated the film 3.5/5 and said they were fully satisfied with the experience.

Meanwhile, another person found the first half good but felt the second half was just okay. They highlighted Satya’s comedy and the portions before and after the interval as the film’s biggest strengths. However, they felt the emotional sequences did not work and wondered what had happened to Trivikram’s usual storytelling style. They rated the film 2.5/5.

Here are the reactions:

Aadarsha Kutumbam follows Chittibabu Thotti, a witty middle-class man who lives a modest life with his wife, Swarna, and their two children. Their financial struggles worsen when Swarna loses Rs 4 lakh in a chit-fund scam, and their son needs a medical operation costing Rs 2 lakh. However, their fortunes change when Chittibabu wins a Rs 100 crore lottery jackpot. The family soon moves into a luxurious Rs 20 crore villa, House No. 47.

Their happiness takes an unexpected turn when Neela and her brother Pintu, members of a crew from Bihar, enter their home as domestic help with plans to steal their wealth. Meanwhile, officer Damu is tracking their movements. When the family is held hostage inside their own home, Chittibabu must rely on his intelligence and presence of mind to protect his wife and children.

Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty, the movie features Yuvina Parthavi, Raja Prajwal, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Satya, Brahmaji, and more in key roles.

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